Nazarbayev congratulates Kyzylorda region on record high rice harvest

ASTANA-KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a press briefing today following the outcomes of his working trip to Kyzylorda region, the president's press service reports.

At the press briefing, President Nazarbayev noted that Kyzylorda region develops along with other regions of the country. "Various state programs are successfully implemented in the region. For instance, a glass manufacturing plant meeting the needs of entire Kazakhstan has been built in the region in the framework of the industrial program. The international transit corridor "Western Europe - Western China" and a number of railway lines cross the region. The regional center has changed dramatically - new parks, a bridge, highways, kindergartens, schools and hospitals are being built there," the President said. Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that future prosperity of the region is in the hands of its residents and that their hard work and concerted efforts will pay off. The Head of State also took time to congratulate local agrarians on the record high rice harvest. Concluding the press briefing, the President of Kazakhstan wished residents of the region prosperity and wellbeing.