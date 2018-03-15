Nazarbayev congratulates Merkel on her re-election as chancellor of Germany

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State sent a congratulatory telegram to Angela Merkel on her re-election as the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany.

"Your victory in the last parliamentary elections is proof of the trust that the people of Germany have in you and your policy aimed at strengthening the positions of the Federal Republic of Germany in Europe and throughout the world, as well as strengthening the social and economic situation in the country.

I believe that under your leadership the new Federal Government of Germany will contribute to the dynamic development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish you success in this responsible position, and to the entire people of Germany further prosperity and well-being," the telegram reads.

Photo: ege7gün.com