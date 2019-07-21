Nazarbayev congratulates metallurgists on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the workers and the veterans of Kazakhstan’s metallurgical industry on their professional holiday, Kazinform learnt.

«Dear workers and veterans of metallurgical industry!

Let me congratulate you on your professional holiday – the Day of Metallurgist – which symbolizes recognition of your hard work! I am proud that I chose the profession of metallurgist at the time, which gave me an important life experience, endurance and faithful friends.

Thousands of highly-qualified metallurgists – responsible, hard-working and strong people – are working at the metallurgical enterprises of our country. Thanks to their faithfulness and craftsmanship we could form a reliable foundation of economic growth of the entire republic.

Kazakhstan’s metallurgical industry targets on the way of innovations, this allows our productions confidently look ahead.

I wish you strong health, inexhaustible energy and wellbeing to your families and relatives!» the congratulatory message reads.