Nazarbayev congratulates new UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of congratulations to Antonio Guterres on the occasion of his appointment as the next UN Secretary-General, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The telegram notes that results of the voting demonstrated that UN member states trust Guterres.



In the congratulatory telegram President Nazarbayev stressed that as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018 Kazakhstan will focus on counter-terrorism and extremism, ensuring security in Central Asia and Afghanistan and non-proliferation and looks forward to active and fruitful cooperation in these directions.



In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan wished the newly appointed UN Secretary-General all the best in carrying out his responsibilities and expressed hope for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.