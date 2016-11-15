  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev congratulates newly elected President of Bulgaria

    14:15, 15 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of congratulation to newly elected President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, the press service of Akorda informs.

    In his congratulation, N.Nazarbayev expressed confidence in strengthening the bilateral cooperation for the name of prosperity of Kazakhstan and Bulgarian nations.

    N.Nazarbayev wished also strong health and fruitful work to Rumen Radev and unity and wellbeing to the Bulgarian people. 

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!