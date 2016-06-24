Nazarbayev congratulates on 15th anniversary of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated participants of the meeting of the Council of the SCO Heads of State on the 15th anniversary of the organization.

"Today's meeting of the Council of the SCO Heads of State has a special meaning in light of the jubilee of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," President Nazarbayev noted.



"20 years ago the meeting of leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan gave start to a multilateral regional dialogue. The Treaty on Deepening Military Trust in Border Regions signed in Shanghai laid the foundation for the Shanghai process. Signing of the Declaration of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2001 helped its member states find new approaches to ensuring security and cooperation in the 21st century. Please, allow me to congratulate all participants of our meeting and guests on the 15th anniversary of our organization," Nazarbayev said.