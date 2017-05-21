Nazarbayev congratulates Rouhani on Iran’s presidential election victory

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan has sent Hassan Rouhani a telegram of congratulation for election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Akorda press-service reports.

The Head of State has complimented H.Rouhani for winning a double-digit victory in Iranian presidential election.

"Active participation of the citizens in the election and broad support they gave to you prove that the population's trust in your political and economic programs has strengthened.



Under your leadership Iran will achieve new achievements on the path of its progress.

I believe that Kazakh-Iranian cooperation driven by friendship and mutual support will continue in the best interests of our countries.

I wish you health and every success in your responsible service as well as peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Iran.", the message says.

Recall that Hassan Rouhani won the presidential election with 57 percent of votes as evidenced by the final results announced by the Interior Ministry of Iran.