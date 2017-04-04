  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev congratulates Serbia President-elect Vucic

    13:23, 04 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to Aleksandar Vucic who was elected President of Serbia, Kazinform has learned from the president's press service.

    "Under your leadership Serbia will achieve new heights on the path of its progress. I am satisfied with how relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia develop. Recalling our meetings in Astana and Belgrade, I believe in further strengthening of friendship and cooperation between our countries. I wish you robust health and success in your activities and the friendly people of Serbia further prosperity," the telegram of congratulations reads.

     

     

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!