Nazarbayev congratulates Team Kazakhstan on triumph at Universiade 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated the national team of the Republic of Kazakhstan on its success at the 28th World Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The Head of State extended his congratulations to members of the national team who demonstrated strong performance at the Universiade.



"The second place in the overall medal tally earned by you in a hard-fought battle proves the high level of development of sport in the country.



You demonstrated high level of preparation, will to win and great traditions of the Kazakhstani sports school.



The Universiade 2017 has proved to be a true feast of sport for all Kazakhstanis.



The triumph of our athletes will further encourage and promote the development of winter sports and set the example for the upcoming generation.



I am thankful to the organizing committee of the Universiade for excellent organization of this event.



I wish all athletes good health and success in the future," the congratulatory message reads.