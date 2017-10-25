Nazarbayev congratulates Xi Jinping on his re-election as SG of CPC Central Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Xi Jinping on his re-election as Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

"Under your leadership, the Communist Party of China has reached significant heights in ensuring the country's social and economic development and improving the people's well-being. I wish you success in your tireless creative work on the path of increasing the international prestige and socio-economic power of friendly China. I am confident that comprehensive strategic relations between Kazakhstan and China will continue to develop dynamically, and the friendship of our peoples will be growing stronger," the telegram reads.

In conclusion, President Nazarbayev wished good health and well-being to Xi Jinping, and prosperity to the friendly people of China.