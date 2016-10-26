Nazarbayev consoles Pakistan on terror act in Quetta

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter of a condolence to his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain on the aftermath of the terror attack in Quetta, Pakistan.

As told by Akorda press service, the President took the news of the tragedy with deep regret. "Kazakhstan condemns any manifestations of terrorism. There can be no justifications to bloodshed no matter what the purpose is. In this hard time of ordeal we are ready to exert the best efforts together with Pakistan for the purpose of international stability and safety", - the letter reads.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his personal capacity Nursultan Nazarbayev offers Pakistani people his deepest condolences wishing fortitude to the relatives of the dead, speedy recovery to the injured victims.