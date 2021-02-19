Nazarbayev conveys remarks on Kazakhstan’s OSCE presidency at int’l online conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev conveyed his welcoming remarks to the participants of the international online conference «OSCE Astana Summit 2010: historical significance and relevance» held to mark 10 years since the holding of the OSCE Summit in Astana and 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the conference, Adil Tursunov, Assistant to the Frist President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, Head of the Information and Analytical Support Department of the First Kazakh President-Elbasy’s Office, read out Nursultan Nazarbayev’s welcoming remarks.

Having welcomed the conference’s participants Nazarbayev stated in his remarks that the high-level meeting had become a landmark event within Kazakhstan’s presidency of the OSCE, which includes 57 countries of Europe, Central Asia, and Central America.

«As you know, the country of the Great Steppe is the first to preside over the OSCE in the post-Soviet space,» noted Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As Elbasy noted, when thoroughly studying the country’s role within the organization he first took into account the capacity of creating frame conditions for the organization’s future through the responsible and peaceful policy of the country on the international arena.

«I believed that the OSCE presidency would further trigger democratic and economic modernization of Kazakhstan which achieved the significant success at the time. During one year of presidency our country had gained symbolic significance. 35 years ago, the underlying document – the final act of the first Summit, and 20 years ago, the Paris Charter for a New Europe were signed,» stated Elbasy.

According to Nazarbayev, the four «T» had become the theme of Kazakhstan’s OSCE presidency, they are «Trust», «Tradition», «Transparency», and «Tolerance».

In the First Kazakh President’s view, in 2010 the country successfully fulfilled its program of work focused on active and coordinated work in the three key criteria: military-political, economic and environmental, and humanitarian areas.