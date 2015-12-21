Nazarbayev: Creation of EEU was the right decision

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. During the talks the sides have discussed the issues of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, as well as promising areas for collaboration of the countries.

The President noted that despite the difficult year the creation of the Eurasian Economic Union was the right decision. He emphasized that GDP of all countries sank by 30 per cent, turnover decreased. However, communication, open borders, joint ventures play a very important role. These issues we will discuss today at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. President Nazarbayev stressed that the CSTO meeting will consider the Syrian and Turkish issues. In turn, Putin said he was very pleased to meet with the Kazakh leader. "Our strategic partnership is developing. Despite the well-known difficulties in the global economy, we continue to work on improving customs regulations, technical and other problems," said Mr. Putin. As it was previously reported, President of Kazakhstan will take part in the CSTO and the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council sittings in Moscow.