    Nazarbayev criticized Minister of Finance Sultanov

    15:55, 03 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev criticized Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov for inefficient allocation of budgetary funds, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    “I have already warned you about rational use of governmental funds. This is the second warning for you,” the President said addressing Sultanov at the Cabinet’s enlarged meeting today.

     

    “We all are public servants. Our duty is to serve to the state and to the people. So, let’s do our work and scrimp and save the country’s budget. And you must think about how to save it,” stressed he. 

    Ministry of Finance President of Kazakhstan Other Governmental Authorities
