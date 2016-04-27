Nazarbayev criticizes Astana mayor for failing to solve ‘Taldykol problem&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev warned akim (mayor) of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov he will be reprimanded, if the problem of Lake Taldykol and its foul smell is not solved in the nearest future.

President Nazarbayev criticized the mayor for failing to solve the problem of Lake Taldykol in the Kazakh capital that is used as a sewage pond. At a Wednesday meeting dedicated to the socioeconomic development of Astana city, the Head of State reminded that 6 billion tenge had been allotted to fix the situation and dissipate the disgusting smell from the lake.

"Tasmagambetov [former mayor of the city] was unable to solve this problem during his tenure. You haven't done anything with it since taking up the post," said Nursultan Nazarbayev, adding that Dzhaksybekov and his deputy Sergey Khoroshun will be reprimande.

"All members of the Government must solve this problem," the President said.

The mayor vowed to solve the problem and eliminate the bad odor this year.