Nazarbayev: Crucial to develop high quality media content in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Monday, President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the chiefs of the leading state-run mass media, the press service of Akorda reports.

Representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Information and Communications and other governmental structures attended the meeting.

The heads of the country’s major state-run mass media reported to the President about the activities of their organizations.

Nursultan Nazarbayev was also familiarized with the achievements of state mass media and the plans of their further development.

The Head of State stressed the importance of development of a high quality media content in Kazakhstan which will contribute to moral upbringing of the younger generation.

“State-run mass media must carve out their niche on the media market. You should provide more interesting and informative content such as about world culture and history,” the President noted.

In turn, the leaders of the domestic mass media told about the current situation in the Kazakhstan media environment and the prospects of its development.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President gave a number of instructions and highlighted the importance of formation of competitive state mass media.

