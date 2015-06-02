Nazarbayev discussed measures on attraction of investments to Kazakhstan with ex-French Prime Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with former Prime Minister of France Francois Fillon, the press service of the Akorda informs.

During the talk, N. Nazarbayev noted the contribution of F. Fillon to signing of the agreement on strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and France thanks to which the relations between the two countries are still developing.

Besides, the sides touched upon the issues of strengthening of the Kazakh-French cooperation in the priority spheres.

Moreover, the key directions of the activity of French companies in Kazakhstan as well as the measures on attraction of investment to our country were discussed at the meeting.