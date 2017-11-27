  • kz
    Nazarbayev discusses upcoming visit to the U.S. with Kazakh diplomat

    16:42, 27 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Kazakh Ambassador to the U.S. Yerzhan Kazykhanov in the Akorda presidential residence on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the President's press service.

    Ambassador Kazykhanov briefed the President on the progress in preparations for his visit to the U.S. in the very beginning of 2018.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of the upcoming trip to the U.S. as part of which he will hold a number of top-level meetings and participate in the UN Security Council session.

    Wrapping up the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to Kazakhstani diplomat.

