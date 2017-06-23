Nazarbayev dubs foreign Kazakhs as Kazakhstan's integral part

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Helping our compatriots abroad should be regarded as helping to every Kazakhstani. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced this, speaking at the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

"Helping our compatriots abroad is so very important as helping every Kazakhstani. I ask you to convey my greetings to our compatriots abroad after you return home. Our brothers, whatever country they live in, are an integral part of Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State advised the Kurultai participants to take a leisurely tour of our capital and visit Expo 2017 International Exhibitio.

"I believe that the solemn opinions aimed at our unification, which were expressed today, will serve as the ground for new good beginnings. Oraza Ait Holiday, sacred for all Muslims, will begin in two days. Having returned our original religion, we opened over 2,500 mosques in Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

At the end, he congratulated everyone on the upcoming holiday.