Nazarbayev, EC President met in Brussels

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker in Brussels, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

At the meeting, the Kazakh leader praised traditionally high level of the Summit and invited the EC President to join a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council scheduled for December 2018 in Saint Petersburg.

In turn, Jean-Claude Junker pointed out the importance of participation of Kazakhstan and Nursultan Nazarbayev in the 12th Summit of the Asia-Europe Forum.

"I remember well my visit to Kazakhstan in 2008 and the talk with the Kazakh President about stability in the world. We should meet more often," Jean-Claude Junker said.

The sides discussed the current agenda of international policy including global security aspects as well as the cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union with the European Council.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang, prime ministers of the Russian Federation and Italy - Dmitry Medvedev and Giuseppe Conte.