Nazarbayev: EEU to deepen ties with SCO during Kazakhstan’s presidency

ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev partook yesterday in a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

As the Akorda press service informs, presidents of Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyz Republic, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission V. Khristenko attended the event.

The parties discussed various aspects of the Union’s functioning and the current issues of the organization’s activity.

Taking the floor, Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked Republic of Belarus and Alexander Lukashenko over the work performed as the EEU chair.

According to Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan attaches exceptional importance to the activities of the EEU.

“Due to unstable global economic conjuncture, year 2016 will be very complicated. We will have to work in tough conditions. Kazakhstan will exert every effort to ensure further dynamic development of our union. During our presidency we will actively deepen contacts with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which will let us broaden our opportunities and enhance the EUU,” the Kazakh President noted.

The parties discussed also a joint actions strategy in the context of the launch of the EU-Ukraine free trade zone since January 1, 2016. It was decided to shift to electronic declaration of goods moving within the EEU.

The heads of state approved the budget of the Eurasian Economic Union for 2016 and a new roster of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s Board and duties of its members.

A report on integration of the EEU and the Silk Road Economic Belt was presented as well.

The participants decided to amend the program of stage by stage liberalization of highway transportation within the Union.

Kazakhstan will chair all the bodies of the EEU since 2016, except for the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.