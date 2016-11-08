Nazarbayev encouraged Japanese companies to come to Kazakhstan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - There is a lot of space available for implementation of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan, according to Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Today the President has met with the leading businessmen of Japan, Kazinform reports.

The President noted that Kazakhstan and Japan have been cooperating in a wide range of directions, including oil-and-gas, ecology, finance, mining and etc. There are over 50 Japanese enterprises running business in Kazakhstan. However "still the potential of the Kazakhstan-Japanese relations has not been fully utilized", the President said.

"Therefore our today's meeting is targeted to activation of trade and economic interaction", the President said. He also pointed out the measures which the Government implements in order to improve the conditions of entrepreneurship activity in the country which have allowed Kazakhstan to rank 35th in the World Bank 'doing business' rating.

In order to move from raw-material orientation of economy, the Government had launched the state program of industrial and innovative development which defines the priority sectors. "The priority sectors of economy are petroleum, chemistry, gas chemistry and agricultural chemistry. Kazakhstan has oil and agricultural resources, and there is vast field for activity. The investors who come to these priority sectors are exempt from payment of corporate, income and land taxes for 10 years and property tax for 8 years", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.