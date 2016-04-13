Nazarbayev, Erdoğan adopt Joint Declaration on Islamic Reconciliation

ASTANA-ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have adopted the Joint Declaration on Islamic Reconciliation today, the Akorda's press service reports.

The Declaration was adopted following their top-level negotiations in Istanbul.



In the document the two presidents reiterated their commitment to the principles of international peace and security and development of friendly relations between the countries.



Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to map out a new paradigm of relations in the Islamic world by demonstrating goodwill and constructive approach to the issues of interstate relations and settlement of conflicts and disputes.