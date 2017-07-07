  • kz
    Nazarbayev, Erdoğan eye outcomes of 5th round of Astana process

    10:26, 07 July 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and wished him sound health and success.

    The heads of state discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Astana and Ankara.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also exchanged views on the issues of regional and international agenda, including the outcomes of the 5th round of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement (Astana process) held on July 4-5 in the Kazakh capital.

    The two leaders agreed to continue constructive dialogue to further deepen Kazakh-Turkish relations in a wide range of areas.

