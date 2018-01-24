Nazarbayev established good personal relationship with Trump - EurActiv senior editor

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Senior editor of the EurActiv magazine, Georgi Gotev commented on the results of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the United States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Gotev, Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the States, as well as his meeting with President Trump, were very successful, and Kazakh leader managed to establish a good personal relationship with his American counterpart.

Georgi Gotev noted the Head of State's efforts in terms of resolving the conflict in Eastern Ukraine, saying that Astana's potential in this regard, which is strengthened by the results of Syria talks, is recognized throughout the world.

The expert also spoke about Kazakhstan's initiatives within the framework of the UN Security Council, noting that the country's priorities and agenda are very relevant today when there is a real threat of nuclear proliferation. Georgi Gotev pointed out that Kazakhstan has contributed to solving the Iranian nuclear problem and that Astana's experience can be useful in the context of the very complex North Korean crisis.

Gotev added that the fact that in the UNSC Kazakhstan represents not only itself but the whole region of Central Asia makes its message even stronger.