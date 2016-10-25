Nazarbayev expressed condolence on death of ex-emir of Qatar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of a condolence to the Emir of the state of Qatar sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in connection with death of sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani. As reported by Akorda press service, the Head of state took the news with deep regret.

"In this difficult moment I share your pain of irreplaceable loss and call you and your close ones to have fortitude and patience", - the message reads. The telegram says that sheikh Kalifa bin Hamad of Al Thani who devoted all the life to formation of the state of Qatar and protection of the interests of Islam on the international scene will forever remain in memory as a historic figure and an authoritative politician.