Nazarbayev expressed condolences over Shakhan tragedy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences over a building collapse in Shakhan village, Karaganda region, Akorda press service reports.

It is with deep sorrow that Head of State learned about the collapse of an apartment building section in Shakhan village involving casualties.

Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his sincere condolences to bereaved families and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Kazakh President instructed Akim of Karaganda region, as well as authorized state agencies to take urgent measures to provide full assistance to all affected and identify the causes of an accident.

On January 1, 2017 at 10:40 pm local time DES units of Karaganda region received information about a building collapse in Shakhan village, Karaganda region. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene to evacuate the survivors. 4 people were rescued, 2 of them - children. Rescue operation is underway. Some 70 people and 16 units of equipment are involved in the rescue operation.

Authorities had set up a hotline at the scene in Shakhan, Shakhtinsk, Karaganda region, said spokesman for the Emergency Committee of the Interior Ministry, Ruslan Imankulov. Hotline number is +7/72156/3-24-17

As it was reported, 9 bodies were retrieved from the rubble of them three men, three women and three children.

According to akim of the region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov, the collapse was caused by explosion of the autonomous heating system's boiler.

118 people lived in the building there were 30 people in the collapsed part. Residents were evacuated. Most of them were placed with their relatives.

A criminal proceeding under Article 292 p3 of the Criminal Code (violation of fire safety rules, resulting in loss of life) was launched.