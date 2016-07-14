Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to David Cameron for contribution to strengthening of relations between Astana and London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter to David Cameron in light of his resignation as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to David Cameron for his contribution to strengthening of the relations between Astana and London.

Besides, the President of Kazakhstan invited D. Cameron to visit Kazakhstan as a guest and see the EXPO in Astana in 2017.

N. Nazarbayev also wished former Prime Minister strong health and wellbeing.