    Nazarbayev extends condolences to Azerbaijani President over fire at oil rig

    17:16, 06 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of massive fire on the Guneshli platform, the president's press service reports.

    The telegram notes that Nursultan Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the accident in which dozens of people died. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf the Head of State extended his deepest condolences and wished those injured speedy recovery.

    Azerbaijan Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Incidents Accidents News President Top Story Nursultan Nazarbayev
