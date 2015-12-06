Nazarbayev extends condolences to Azerbaijani President over fire at oil rig

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of massive fire on the Guneshli platform, the president's press service reports.

The telegram notes that Nursultan Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the accident in which dozens of people died. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf the Head of State extended his deepest condolences and wished those injured speedy recovery.