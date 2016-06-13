Nazarbayev extends condolences to Barack Obama over Orlando massacre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the United States of America Barack Obama on the occasion of mass shooting in Orlando, the president's press service reports.

President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news of the terrorist act in Orlando in which many people were killed and wounded.



"Kazakhstan strongly condemns terrorism in any of its manifestations and assumes that nothing can justify the bloodshed regardless of the aims pursued," the telegram of condolences reads.



On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences to Barack Obama, the American people, the bereaved families and wished the injured the speediest recovery.