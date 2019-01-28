Nazarbayev extends condolences to Brazilian President on deadly dam collapse

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro on the occasion of the fatal dam collapse in Minas Gerais state, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

It is with great sadness that Nursultan Nazarbayev has learnt about multiple victims as a result of the dam collapse in Brazil.



"In this tragic moment on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf I extend condolences to you, families and loved ones of those killed and to the entire nation of Brazil.



I wish those injured the speediest recovery," the telegram reads.



Hundreds of people are missing and 58 people have been killed so far as a result of the collapse mining dam in Minas Gerais state in Brazil.