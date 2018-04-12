  • kz
    Nazarbayev extends condolences to president of Algeria over military plane crash

    14:13, 12 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State was deeply saddened by the news of numerous victims as a result of a military transport aircraft crash near the city of Boufarik, Algeria.

    "Sharing the bitterness of the loss, allow me, on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, to express condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, as well as to the entire people of Algeria," the telegram reads.

     

