    Nazarbayev extends condoles to Emir of Kuwait over terrorist attack on Al Kuwait

    16:12, 27 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has expressed his deepest condolences to Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-JaberAl-Sabah over the terrorist attack on Al Kuwait, the Akorda's press service reports.

    The telegram of condolences notes that President Nazarbayev was saddened by the news of the terrorist attack that entailed multiple deaths of innocent people.

    "We fully support all efforts and steps of the international community in fight against international extremism and terrorism," the telegram reads.

    On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan, President Nazarbayev extended his deepest condolences to the victims' families and fraternal people of Kuwait.

    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
