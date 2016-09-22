  • kz
    Nazarbayev familiarized with prospects of Petropavlovsk Intl Airport development

    18:26, 22 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has surveyed today the reconstructed building of the International Airport of Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Akorda press service reported.

    During the visit to the Airport, the President got familiarized with the course of reconstruction of the runway and passenger terminal.

    The President was reported about modernization works at the Airport and the prospects of its further development.

    The regular capacity of the Petropavlosk International Airport is 200 passengers per hour. The total area of the facility is 2,400 sq m.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region President
