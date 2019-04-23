Nazarbayev familiarizes with Kazakh capital's development plan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has familiarized with further plans of the Kazakh capital city's development at a special meeting today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan -the Leader of the Nation.

Mayor of Nur-Sultan city Bakhyt Sultanov briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the further development of the Kazakh capital.



The First President of Kazakhstan noted how important it is to create comfortable conditions for living of the capital city residents and ensure accessibility of social infrastructure.



Nursultan Nazarbayev went on to point to the need to take into account the world's best practice in urban development while mapping out the city's development plan.



Utmost attention was paid to the problems of Nur-Sultan's gasification, greening, traffic mitigation, pedestrian safety, environmental management, and the development of the Botanical Garden.