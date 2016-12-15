Nazarbayev: Flattery does not touch me

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Many different words have been told, and many of them are words of flattery. I have the age and experience, and flattery cannot touch me", - Nursultan Nazarbayev said in the meeting in honor of the 25th anniversary of Independence.

The President noted that it is necessary to praise for the deeds done. "It is normal to comment something that was really done, but no need to praise superfluously. Yet I thank all for the kind words. I think they inspire me to future accomplishments", - Nursultan Nazarbayev summarized. "I assure you, I am inspired", - the President added.