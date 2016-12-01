Nazarbayev gives an excursus to the history of indepence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has told the youth why he had to dismiss the Parliament several times at the beginning of independence.

"Now this hall is charged with positive energy of one thousand and a half young Kazakhstan citizens. You are age-mates of independence. You are the first generation which doesn't have the Soviet past - the system in which your fathers and mothers lived, the time of the difficult start. You don't know another life, but you must know: not only for us, but also always for all people independence does not come easily", - the President told, speaking at the Forum of Youth of Kazakhstan today.

The President noted that the thorny path of the country has everything: hyperinflation, mass unemployment, shutdown of industrial enterprises, lack of salary and pensions for pensioners. The former splinter of a big empire had to survive, the President noted.

"I had to undertake the entire responsibility and the Parliament which had been elected by the old system showed resistance to carrying out new reforms. One cannot blame them because they were the people of a different formation. Such words as privatization, market, free economy and policy, had no clarity for them. In those rough years it was necessary to dismiss the Parliament several times. In the conditions of tough confrontation of the authorities I had to undertake responsibility and to prepare and issue 147 laws and presidential decrees within five months. This helped Kazakhstan to progress on several rows ahead, unlike other Post-Soviet countries", - Nursultan Nazarbayev told.