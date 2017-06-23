Nazarbayev gives jubilee medal to Turkish Ex-President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Ex-President of Turkey Abdullah Gül, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, the Head of State shared Kazakhstan's recent-year achievements and spoke about the current important projects in the country.

"We have held the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. Astana is hosting Expo 2017 International Exhibition, and the heads of various states come to open their national pavilions there," the President of Kazakhstan said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the Turkish Ex-President's particular contribution to strengthening the bilateral relations and thanked him for his warm attitude toward the people of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Abdullah Gül highlighted the great importance of Kazakhstan's efforts to cement the international security and peace, and highly appreciated the involvement of our country in resolving the Syrian conflict.

The Head of the State also awarded the Ex-President of Turkey with a jubilee medal in honor of the 25th Anniversary of the Republic of Kazakhstan Independence.