Nazarbayev greets Primary Health Care Global Conference participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a video address to the participants of the Global Conference on Primary Health Care being held today in Astana.

The President said that contribution to healthcare improvement around the world had become an important achievement of healthcare communities.



"The Alma-Ata Declaration signed in 1978 has proved to be a bright example of international efforts' effectiveness. The document contains basic principles of primary health care development, such as health education, maternal and child health protection, disease prevention including vaccination and pharmacological support. Since then, the world's healthcare sector has developed on these key areas," said the President.

In his words, the humankind faces new challenges to date. They are environmental deterioration, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet which in turn leads to the increase of chronic diseases.



According to the Head of State, the issues of healthcare financing and universal health coverage are gaining more importance now. These questions will be discussed at a session of the UN General Assembly in 2019.



"The modern tendencies of technological revolution development open new opportunities for us. Both Kazakhstan and the entire world witness today active processes of digital transformation, including in healthcare. Health protection is a foundation for sustainable development and growth of the nation's wellbeing," stressed the President.



He called the leaders of all countries to use this approach as a main priority of state policy.



"The adoption of the new Astana Declaration of Primary Health Care will be a milestone on the way towards improvement of healthcare systems improvement in the world. I am confident that this programme document will contribute to the improvement of people's life quality and health. I express my gratitude to you for active participation in the Conference and wish you success and fruitful work!" said Nazarbayev.