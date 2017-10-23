Nazarbayev greets Russian counterpart on diplomatic relations anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev greeted his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two states, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

"It is gratifying that our interstate relations are developing in full accordance with the provisions and spirit of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness and Alliance in the 21st Century signed on November 11, 2013.

Cooperation between our countries within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, Collective Security Treaty Organization, CIS, SCO, United Nations and other multilateral structures is an essential element of developing the strategic partnership between Astana and Moscow based on trust and mutual understanding. I highly appreciate the good personal relations that have developed between us. At the same time, it is important that the policy of further strengthening our cooperation enjoys the broadest support of the peoples of our states," the Head of State's telegram to Vladimir Putin reads.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the Russian President good health and success, and the friendly people of Russia - further prosperity and wellbeing.