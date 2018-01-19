  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev, Guterres discuss Kazakhstan's UN Security Council Presidency

    03:02, 19 January 2018
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and UN Secretary General António Guterres held a meeting in New York after the UN Security Council gathering, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Before the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan signed the United Nations distinguished visitors' book.

    During the meeting, Nazarbayev and Guterres touched upon the relevant issues related to Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan UN Security Council President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. The Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!