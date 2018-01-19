Nazarbayev, Guterres discuss Kazakhstan's UN Security Council Presidency

NEW YORK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan and UN Secretary General António Guterres held a meeting in New York after the UN Security Council gathering, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Before the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan signed the United Nations distinguished visitors' book.



During the meeting, Nazarbayev and Guterres touched upon the relevant issues related to Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council.