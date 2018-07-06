Nazarbayev has phone talk with Turkish President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, and his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan have talked over the phone today, the president's press service reports.

During the conversation, the Turkish President extended his congratulations to Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday and the 20th anniversary of Astana.



Recep Tayyip Erdogan wished the Kazakh President good health and wellbeing.



The Kazakh and Turkish sides also exchanged views on further deepening of constructive dialogue between the two fraternal nations.