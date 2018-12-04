Nazarbayev held Security Council's meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired today a meeting of the Security Council for discussing the impact of external factors on the state of national security and implementation of the country's defense policy, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The President said everyone knows about presence of external factors which may influence Kazakhstan. Among them are the sanction war between Russia and the U.S., trade conflicts between China and the U.S., the situation in Syria and other factors. "We need to discuss and take further measures in this regard," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev presented a report on combat training of the Armed Forces in 2018, about the military trainings held and the results of the measures launched as part of strengthening the troops' combat readiness.



The meeting discussed also the propositions on modernization of defense industry enterprises and manufacture of new types of defense products.



At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.