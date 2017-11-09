Nazarbayev highlights importance of human capital in Chelyabinsk

CHELYABINSK. KAZINFORM - Human capital is gaining paramount importance amid rapidly evolving technologies, including the digital ones, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the XIV Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Chelyabinsk, Kazinform reports.

At the forum, President Nazarbayev noted that by the projections of experts some 60% of professions will disappear by 2030. Over 180 new ones are set to appear instead. According to the Human Development Report, over one third of knowledge and skills required for work will change in the next five years.



The Kazakh leader stressed that ‘this is a serious challenge and finding the solution to this challenge should become one of the priorities of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation'.



Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that Kazakhstan is working on the program of the 3rd modernization of the country. It sets the goal of improving the quality of human capital and social well-being of the people. It was also launched to help Kazakhstan enter the world's top 30 most developed countries by 2050.