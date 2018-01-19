  • kz
    Nazarbayev highlights priorities of Kazakhstan-U.S. relations at NYC press conference

    03:14, 19 January 2018
    NEW YORK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan held a press conference in New York to sum up results of his three-day official visit to the United States, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    As part of the press conference, President Nazarbayev had a Q&A session with national and foreign mass media.

    The Kazakh leader filled media in on the top priorities and prospects of Kazakhstan-U.S. relations as well as the agreements achieved in terms of ensuring international and regional security.

    Additionally, the President of Kazakhstan answered questions regarding the country's Presidency in the UN Security Council and our global non-proliferation mission.

