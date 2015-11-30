Nazarbayev highlights the need to invest into human capital development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that large-scale investment into the development of human capital should remain the priority of Kazakhstan's social policy.

"Large-scale investment into the development of human capital should be the priority of our social policy," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed in his annual state of the nation address themed "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality" Growth, Reforms, Development" on Monday. "It is crucial to continue the modernization of domestic education and healthcare, because they are our future". President Nazarbayev added that if we don't continue in that direction, we will lag behind the world and won't join the club of the 30 most developed economies.