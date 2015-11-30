  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Nazarbayev highlights the need to invest into human capital development

    14:15, 30 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that large-scale investment into the development of human capital should remain the priority of Kazakhstan's social policy.

    "Large-scale investment into the development of human capital should be the priority of our social policy," Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed in his annual state of the nation address themed "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality" Growth, Reforms, Development" on Monday. "It is crucial to continue the modernization of domestic education and healthcare, because they are our future". President Nazarbayev added that if we don't continue in that direction, we will lag behind the world and won't join the club of the 30 most developed economies.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2016 Healthcare Coronavirus Education and Science News President Speeches of the President of RK
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!