Nazarbayev highly appraised results of his trip to China

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM Today, at a briefing after G20 Summit in Hangzhou, President Nursultan Nazarbayev highly appraised the outcomes of bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

“My working visit to the People’s Republic of China was held at a very high level, with an exceptional attitude of China to all the issues of bilateral cooperation. We agreed on joint construction of modern enterprises in the territory of Kazakhstan. The list includes 51 projects 2 of which have already been built and 4 more (worth $2.5 bln) will be built in 2016. $26bln is the overall cost of the projects to be implemented in five years,” said N.Nazarbayev.

The Head of State reminded of Kazakh-Chinese joint funds functioning both at the level of companies and countries.

“There is the Silk Road Foundation. A bank was established for the support of its activity. The main important issue is transport-communication ties between our countries. We observe annual increase of transit transportation of goods via Kazakhstan, from the Pacific Ocean through China to Europe, Russia and Central Asia. The use of Aktau Sea Port has increased several times too,” noted Nazarbayev.

“All of this occurred due to accomplishment of the construction of Khorgos Dry Port which is of great interest for everybody, construction of 300km Khorgos-Almaty railroad as well as construction of a railroad from the Chinese border to the Caspian Sea via the central parts of the country and railroad along the Caspian Sea to the Gulf Persian region,” he highlighted.

“All these transport nodes, logistics centres like Khorgos, Astana, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan – all of them serve as the points of growth. And the use of railroad line along the Caspian Sea to the Gulf Persian region is the issue of interest for us,” he added.

The Head of State touched upon the technological cooperation of Kazakhstan and China.

“We started to assemble Chinese cars in Kostanay. As you know, they are functional and cheap. We launched construction of the largest gas-chemical complex in Atyrau for manufacturing polypropylene and later polyethylene. This is a very expensive project; around $3bln was invested in it. The reconstruction of all three oil refineries is also carried out together with Chinese partners,” said N.Nazarbayev.

The President noted that Kazakhstan can raise the volume of energy sources supply to China, after the exploitation of Kashagan deposit starts.

“Presently, we deliver about 7 mln tonnes [to China - editor]. However, we can increase this volume to 20 mln tonnes. We can also raise gas supply from Kazakhstan to China, which will let us increase commodity turnover between our countries,” emphasized the Head of State.

“As for agriculture, for the first time we agreed on supply of wheat, other types of cereals, bean and oil crops , beef , poultry meat and other products to China. We are opening a corridor to our agricultural producers,” he added.

The President stressed the importance of development of agricultural processing sector.

“Processing of meat, vegetables, wheat, meat and dairy products … This is what we need. We must increase labour productivity in agriculture and raise the cost of our products,” the Kazakh Leader emphasized.

In his opinion, Kazakhstan should learn from China’s experience in cyber security ensuring.

“We have also discussed the issues of military-technical cooperation, in particular the prospects of construction of modern arms production plants in Kazakhstan,” said the President.

“The Government has to work on this issue thoroughly. Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang will visit Kazakhstan soon. All the additional issues which we need to solve jointly will be discussed during his trip to Kazakhstan,” he concluded.