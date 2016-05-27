Nazarbayev holds meeting with «General Electric Oil and Gas» CEO within Foreign Investors Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nazarbayev has held a meeting with "General Electric Oil and Gas" CEO Lorenzo Simonelli within Foreign Investors Council at Astana's Palace of Independence.

The sides have discussed the company's activities in Kazakhstan, as well as prospects for further cooperation in the field of modernization and development of the domestic locomotive engineering.

Head of State thanked L.Simonelli for his participation in the meeting of the Foreign Investors Council emphasizing the effective implementation of joint projects within the years of cooperation.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted Kazakhstan's successful collaboration with the company in the field of health care.

In turn, Lorenzo Simonelli thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome and wished the effective implementation of the plans in the framework of the new International Financial Center "Astana".