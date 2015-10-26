Nazarbayev holds meetings with businessmen of Qatar

DOHA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is on an official trip to Qatar today, is holding a meeting with business and finance communities of this country in Doha.

"Today Qatar is viewed as an important player not only in its region, but also at the international arena. Its authority in the world grows year by year and we support it," Nazarbayev said at the meeting. According to him, per capita GDP in Qatar is among the highest ones. The Government of Qatar not only develops oil and gas sector, but also diversifies economy, as Kazakhstan does presently. Both Kazakhstan and Qatar possess great oil and gas reserves. Kazakhstan has launched economy diversification reforms to eliminate its dependence on oil and gas, the Kazakh President said. Nazarbayev stressed also that Kazakhstan faced tough situation to date due to oil price fall. The country has set to implementation of the second five-year stage of its big Industrialization Program and creation of its processing industry. In this regard, both countries could exchange successful experience, he added.