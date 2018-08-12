Nazarbayev holds meetings with Turkmen, Azerbaijani leaders in Aktau

AKTAU.KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a number of meeting with his counterparts on the margins of the 5th Caspian Summit in Aktau on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

During the meeting with Turkmen leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President Nazarbayev hailed revival in trade between the two nations which had been observed recently.



President Berdimuhamedov, in turn, thanked his Kazakh counterpart for a chance to take part in the summit and praised the high level of its organization.

He added that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan have potential for further expansion of bilateral cooperation.



At the meeting with the Kazakh President, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said he is happy to be in fraternal Kazakhstan again and congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on the unveiling of the Kuryk Multimodal Transport Hub. In his words, the hub will give ground for even closer cooperation between Baku and Astana.



